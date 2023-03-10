Wednesday may view romance much in the same way as one of her vampire friends would view garlic, but the character still proved susceptible to love’s inevitable charm in the first season. That will soon change, according to Jenna Ortega, who says that there’ll be a discernible dwindling of the titular character’s love interests in the upcoming season 2.

Appearing for a chat with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show, and talking about her recent appearance at the SAG Awards, Scream VI, and of course, Netflix’s new sensational series, Wednesday, Ortega explained that her character will continue to prowl Nevermore as a lone wolf.

“We just started getting a writer’s room together and talking about it,” she said. “Everyone’s being really cool, I think we want to up the horror aspect of it a little bit and then, get Wednesday out of the romantic situation and just let her be her own individual and fight her own crime and battles.”

You can watch the relevant section at about the 2:00 mark below.

In the first season of Wednesday, the protagonist had a number of romantic interests at Nevermore and Jericho, the town adjacent to it, but none of those really worked in the end. In fact, the one person Wednesday doted on — well, maybe not quite as intense as that — was Tyler, who turned out to be the monster-in-hiding during the finale.

That will compel Wednesday to sail those waters with more care, and perhaps not in the foreseeable future, so Ortega’s words make sense from a narrative perspective. Hopefully, her eventual pick doesn’t turn out to be the overarching villain again.