Jennifer Aniston blasts Adam Sandler’s tried-and-trusted choice of red carpet apparel

Jennifer Aniston playfully lambasted her Murder Mystery 2 co-star Adam Sandler, about his casual choice of red-carpet attire.

Per Entertainment Tonight, Aniston seemed taken aback when Sandler showed up wearing a simple sweatshirt to the premiere, pausing in the middle of an interview to playfully call him out:

“What the hell are you doing?! I’m not standing next to him. Sweatpants.”

Sandler gamely reminded a text she had sent him earlier inspired his choice as she had suggested that he wear a t-shirt. However, the elegantly dressed star quickly corrected him:

“I said, ‘Please don’t wear your sweatshirt,”

Murder Mystery 2 sees Sandler and Anniston revisit their roles as husband and wife duo Nick and Audrey Spitz. In the first film, an unexpected turn of events re-calibrates their troubled marriage and sees them become amateur sleuths. The sequel is another rom-com whodunnit, in which the duo have become full-time professionals and are working to establish a detective agency. The pair find themselves on a mission to get to the bottom of a high-profile kidnapping of their friend, the Maharaja.

The onscreen chemistry between Aniston and Sandler has fans clamoring to see them in a threequel, which Aniston said she would be happy to be part of. Fans have also proposed that she and Sandler appear in a reimagining of the comedic classic Three’s Company with Drew Barrymore. Aniston has not ruled the project out, explaining that it hinges on the success of Murder Mystery 2. So there are not one but two fun reasons to watch the sequel!

Don’t miss the premiere of Murder Mystery 2, which starts streaming on Netflix Mar. 31.