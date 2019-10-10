Jennifer Aniston Thinks There Should Be Fewer Marvel Movies

Hollywood seems to have it out for Marvel lately. Or, more specifically, one legendary director and now, one almost legendary ex-Friends star, as Jennifer Aniston has joined the superhero movie hater club, saying she thinks there are just too many.

The iconic, still-gorgeous actress with great taste in clothes but not so great taste in films recently spoke with Variety. She was promoting her upcoming Apple TV Plus drama, The Morning Show, and spoke about a number of things. But while discussing female empowerment and selling her show to a streaming service, she had the following to say:

“It wasn’t until the last couple of years when these streaming services were just sort of exploding with this amount of quality that I actually started to think, “Wow, that’s better than what I just did.” And then you’re seeing what’s available out there and it’s just diminishing and diminishing in terms of, it’s big Marvel movies. Or things that I’m not just asked to do or really that interested in living in a green screen.”

I don’t know about you, but I sense a little bitterness in that reply. Nevertheless, her comment’s likely to tick some MCU/DCEU fans off, much like Martin Scorsese’s recent comment about the genre did. The director got some kickback when he went on record saying that superhero movies aren’t cinema. Now, we’ll just wait to see what they think about Aniston’s two cents.

The actress still puts out a good movie every now and then, but her real heyday was back when 99% of America was waiting each week for the new episode of Friends to air. Around that time, Sleepless in Seattle and the likes were tearing it up at the box office and Aniston thinks we need to go back to those days.

“I think we would so love to have the era of Meg Ryan come back . . . I think we should have a resurgence. Let’s get the Terms of Endearment back out there. You know, Heaven Can Wait, Young Frankenstein, Blazing Saddles, Goodbye Girl.”

She had me until Saddles. I doubt that movie would fly if it were to come out now. To each their own, though, I guess. Just don’t expect Jennifer Aniston to show up onscreen in tights and a cape in a Marvel movie any time soon.