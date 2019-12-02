Jennifer Lawrence Reportedly Eyed For Villain Role In Thor: Love And Thunder

We’re pretty excited about the news coming out of the Thor: Love and Thunder camp lately, with Chris Hemsworth indicating that the movie will bring something new to the MCU. Due out in 2021, the Taika Waititi film has certainly boiled up some debate online for making Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster the new Thor, and putting Tessa Thompson’s Valkyrie in charge of New Asgard. Now, the latest we’re hearing from our sources – the same ones who told us Taskmaster would be the villain in Black Widow – is that we could be getting Amora the Enchantress as a villain in the movie, with Jennifer Lawrence on the wishlist to play her.

For those not in the know, Amora is a goddess whose great beauty frequently ensnares others in Asgard, with the character among the most powerful magical users in the Marvel universe. Furthermore, Amora has often crossed path with Loki and represents a villain whose manipulative and seductive abilities make her one of the more unique antagonists in the Thor canon. In addition, Amora has been used in past storylines to try and tempt Thor from his relationship with Jane Foster, which might explain why she could be a suitable villain for Love and Thunder.

Enchantress has previously appeared in different Marvel animated properties as well, including The Avengers: Earth’s Mightiest Heroes, Hulk Vs and Thor: Tales of Asgard, and is arguably a Marvel villain overdue for an appearance in the MCU. In our opinion, Lawrence would be a solid bit of casting, although it’s unclear if she’s been formally contacted yet and it’s also difficult to know whether she’d jump into another Marvel superhero project after her long tenure as Mystique in the X-Men franchise.

Of course, we’ve also heard that the actress is being eyed for the DCEU’s Stargirl, and if that ends up happening, she likely wouldn’t have time to play Amora as well. So again, this isn’t a sure thing just yet. Given that this intel comes to us from the same sources who told us about Wiccan debuting in WandaVision and an Aladdin sequel being in development though, both of which we now know to be true, there’s no reason to doubt that Lawrence is indeed on the studio’s wishlist.

In any case, with Thor: Love and Thunder promising to top the craziness of Thor: Ragnarok, we’re keen to see what Waititi could do with a character like Enchantress, whoever ends up playing the role. The movie is currently slated for a November 5th, 2021 release, but in the meantime, we’ll be keeping an ear open for any further casting news for the picture.