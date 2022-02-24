Jennifer Lawrence has reportedly given birth to her first child, after announcing her pregnancy with husband Cooke Maroney last year.

First reported by TMZ, public records indicate that Lawrence gave birth in L.A. County, but, as of right now, there is no indication of the exact date, or what the name of her child is.

The 31-year-old Don’t Look Up actress first announced her pregnancy in a statement back in September of 2021. While Lawrence has kept things private for the most part for her pregnancy, she showcased her baby bump during the Don’t Look Up press tour, answering some questions regarding her pregnancy while still attempting to keep things private.

“If I was at a dinner party, and somebody was like, ‘Oh, my God, you’re expecting a baby,’ I wouldn’t be like, ‘God, I can’t talk about that. Get away from me, you psycho!’ But every instinct in my body wants to protect their privacy for the rest of their lives, as much as I can. I don’t want anyone to feel welcome into their existence. And I feel like that just starts with not including them in this part of my work.” Via Vanity Fair

In recent years, Lawrence herself has taken a step back from the spotlight. It isn’t clear exactly when Lawrence and Maroney, an art dealer, will choose to officially reveal their child, or their child’s name, to the world.

In the meantime, the happy couple will celebrate the birth of their first child in private.