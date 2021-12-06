Jennifer Lawrence makes glowing red carpet return

Jennifer Lawrence is a busy, leading, and glowing lady these days. Lawrence made her red carpet return this weekend in her first carpet appearance since 2019 and she was a vision. She also held her growing bump in several photos and smiled with the grace and excitement of an expecting mother.

Lawrence appeared on the red carpet for the upcoming drama-comedy Don’t Look Up alongside Jonah Hill, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Meryl Streep.

People confirmed news of her pregnancy in September of this year. She’s been photographed with her growing bump a few times while out and about since then. However, the red carpet appearance showed a side that her fans hadn’t seen in a while.

Speaking to Vanity Fair about why she’s been out of the spotlight for the last couple of years, Lawrence said she felt like there was a point where she wasn’t pleasing people by existing anymore, and she had to step back. She felt like people had gotten sick of her every move.

“I just think everybody had gotten sick of me. I’d gotten sick of me. It had just gotten to a point where I couldn’t do anything right. If I walked a red carpet, it was, ‘Why didn’t she run?’… I think that I was people-pleasing for the majority of my life. Working made me feel like nobody could be mad at me: ‘Okay, I said yes, we’re doing it. Nobody’s mad.’ And then I felt like I reached a point where people were not pleased just by my existence. So that kind of shook me out of thinking that work or your career can bring any kind of peace to your soul.”

One thing Lawrence definitely got an abundance of her in her time away was peace, and she’s set on protecting it. That includes the life she’s growing and the child she’ll raise. She isn’t shying away from talking about her child as if the world is full of vultures.

She simply wants to provide peace for her child’s privacy now and for the rest of their lives. She spoke about people feeling welcome into their existence in the same VF interview.

“If I was at a dinner party, and somebody was like, ‘Oh, my God, you’re expecting a baby,’ I wouldn’t be like, ‘God, I can’t talk about that. Get away from me, you psycho!’ But every instinct in my body wants to protect their privacy for the rest of their lives, as much as I can. I don’t want anyone to feel welcome into their existence. And I feel like that just starts with not including them in this part of my work.”

Lawrence has everything in place to be a wonderful mother and in the peeks of her journey that she shares with fans, she’s an excited one, too.

You can see Lawrence in Don’t Look Up in theaters on Dec. 10 and Netflix on Dec. 24.