Jennifer Lawrence Reportedly Open To Playing Different Hero In The MCU

Jennifer Lawrence has an interesting relationship with big budget Hollywood blockbusters, to put it lightly. Thanks to her role as The Hunger Games‘ protagonist Katniss Everdeen, she’s the highest-grossing action heroine in history after taking top billing in a series that raked in over $2.9 billion at the box office, so you can’t argue with her credentials when it comes to headlining spectacle-driven films.

However, her tenure as the rebooted X-Men timeline’s Mystique was a lot less consistent. Lawrence was cast in First Class before she’d landed the first Academy Award nomination of her career in Winter’s Bone, meaning that she was a lot more famous when the movie hit theaters than she was when she signed on.

By the time Days of Future Past had arrived, she’d won an Oscar and a Golden Globe for Silver Linings Playbook and become one of the most recognizable and highest-paid actresses in the business, which appeared to coincide with her losing any and all interest in X-Men. It felt as though Lawrence had started to phone it in, and by the time Dark Phoenix rolled around, she clearly didn’t care very much anymore, with her performance coming across as painfully bored.

There’ve been rumors that she could reprise the role in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, something that definitely can’t be 100% ruled out based on this week’s WandaVision, but we’ve now heard from our sources – the same ones who told us War Machine was getting his own Disney Plus show long before Armor Wars was confirmed – that while she’s open to joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it wouldn’t be as Mystique. At least, not full-time.

According to our intel, Jennifer Lawrence isn’t against the idea of returning to the world of comic book blockbusters, but she’d want an entirely different character to sink her teeth into, which probably has a lot to do with the extensive time in the makeup chair required to bring Mystique to life. While she could still cameo as the X-Men fan favorite thanks to the multiverse, she’s reportedly more interested in portraying someone else in the franchise and on a more regular basis.