Jennifer Lawrence returns with Oscar-worthy vigor in A24’s ‘Causeway’ trailer

A24 has never been any stranger to the spotlight; in the decade since the profitable distributor came onto the scene, seeing them miss a beat has become something of a rarity, owing largely to not only the types of projects they tend to pursue, but also, of course, thanks to the top talent that gets involved in front of and behind the camera.

This year alone is a fantastic example, with the likes of Michelle Yeoh, Jessie Buckley, and Pete Davidson having been recruited for some of this year’s projects (specifically Everything Everywhere All At Once, Men, and Bodies Bodies Bodies, respectively), but one upcoming film seems to be taking A24’s A-list draw to the next level, with the likes of Jennifer Lawrence and Brian Tyree Henry co-starring in Causeway, a psychological drama that, thanks to its brand new trailer jam-packed with Lawrence’s ferociously poignant displays, has sparked quite a few Oscar hopes.

Image via A24

Lawrence (The Hunger Games, X-Men series of films) stars as Lynsey, an American soldier originally stationed in Afghanistan who is sent back to her hometown of New Orleans after suffering a debilitating brain injury. Despite finding some semblance of solace in her new friend James, played by Henry (Eternals, Atlanta, Bullet Train), Lynsey finds herself struggling with the aftermath of her injury, making her transition back home a particularly tumultuous one. It’s hard to tell how this one’s going to play out, but the questions raised by the trailer’s mouth-watering gravitas are some of the most enticing that A24 has ever posed.

Causeway will release to theaters and to Apple TV Plus on Nov. 4.