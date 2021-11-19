Jennifer Lawrence reveals which member of the ‘Don’t Look Up’ cast she fangirled over

Having played a major supporting role in one of cinema’s biggest blockbuster franchises thanks to her stint as X-Men‘s Mystique, headlined one of her own after leading The Hunger Games to a box office haul of $2.9 billion and won an Academy Award from four nominations all before the time she’d turned 30, you wouldn’t expect Jennifer Lawrence to get starstruck very often, if at all.

However, the actress revealed during a Q&A with Variety that one member of the star-studded ensemble featured in Adam McKay’s disaster comedy Don’t Look Up reduced her to nothing more than a fangirl, despite the presence of multiple A-list stars, Oscar winners and household names in the cast.

“She can’t make bad music. I’ve since reflected on my behavior with Ariana Grande. I went full radio contest winner. I was so excited and nervous that at one point, I just kind of walked into her hotel room and sat down. I’ve just been thinking about it a lot lately. There were all of these trunks for her hair and makeup, and I was like, ‘Do you live here?’”

There’s every chance Grande may have been just as intimidated and overawed as Lawrence, when you consider Don’t Look Up also found the room to make space for Leonardo DiCaprio, Timothee Chalamet, Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill, Mark Rylance, Tyler Perry, Ron Perlman, Michael Chiklis, Ariana Grande, Kid Cudi, Cate Blanchett, Himesh Patel, Matthew Perry, and Chris Evans, which is a mind-blowing array of talent.

Don’t Look Up is widely expected to be Netflix’s top awards season contender this year, so at least Lawrence managed to rein in her enthusiasm for meeting Ariana Grande when the cameras were rolling.