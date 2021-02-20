Jennifer Lawrence Reportedly In Talks For MCU’s Fantastic Four Reboot

All we know about the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Fantastic Four reboot is that it’s in active development with Jon Watts at the helm, but there’s probably going to be little concrete information made available until after the director finishes up Spider-Man 3, with the superhero team expected to headline their fifth live-action movie with the fourth different lineup in 2023.

Of course, that hasn’t stopped the rumor mill from going into overdrive, with John Krasinski and Emily Blunt remaining the favorites among fans to play Reed Richards and Sue Storm ever since Marvel Studios first reacquired the rights to the characters, and the former admitting more than once that he’s game to join the franchise if Kevin Feige will have him.

Blunt has been much less forthcoming, though, which is no surprise when she was forced to turn down the roles of both Natasha Romanoff and Peggy Carter due to scheduling conflicts. It remains to be seen what’ll happen with her, but a new rumor is claiming that Jennifer Lawrence is in talks for a part in the film, and you’d have to imagine that it would be the Invisible Woman.

We did hear from our own sources a few weeks ago that the Academy Award winner was open to the idea of getting back into the superhero business, but hopefully we’d see the Jennifer Lawrence from The Hunger Games rather than the completely disinterested Mystique from the last couple of X-Men movies if she were to board the MCU.

In any case, we’re still a long way away from all any official casting announcements, but it can’t be denied that the Academy Award winner would be a solid choice for Fantastic Four‘s Sue Storm if she was committed and motivated enough to give it her all, although a lot of fans would still prefer the husband and wife team of Krasinski and Blunt.