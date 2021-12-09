While promoting the new Adam McKay black comedy Don’t Look Up, which is coming soon to Netflix, Academy Award-winning actor Jennifer Lawrence told Stephen Colbert that working with fellow Oscar winner Leonardo DiCaprio and Timothee Chalamet was “hell.”

The scene in question that caused this involved herself, DiCaprio, and Chalamet in a car driving to a location, and it didn’t sound like a pleasant trip.

“It was the most annoying day in my life,” the star told Colbert, continuing, “I don’t know what it was. Timothée was just excited to be out of the house after the pandemic. I think it was, like, his first scene. And Leo had picked the song that was playing in the car and was just, like, ‘You know, this song was about, you know, blah, blah, blah.’ ”

She did clarify that despite that day, in particular, being hellish, she thoroughly enjoyed working with Leonardo DiCaprio, Timothee Chalamet, and other all-star cast members, including Jonah Hill and Chris Evans.

“I just remember being in absolute misery that day,” she said. “It was hell.”

She also spoke to Colbert about sharing a bathroom with Chalamet and DiCaprio, among other humorous anecdotes on The Late Show.

Don’t Look Up is set to drop on the streaming service on December 24. The film centers around two astronomers trying to warn world leaders of the impending doom caused by an asteroid heading for Earth.

The film has been described as a satire and considering Adam McKay’s track record with The Big Short, which saw him nominated for Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Screenplay at the 2015 Academy Awards.

Fortunately for Lawrence, she’ll be wrapping up the press tour with DiCaprio, Evans, Hill, and Chalamet soon.