Jennifer Lawrence one of the most famous actresses in the world. She’s won an Oscar, battled the X-Men and… stormed the capitol? Well, someone with her name allegedly did, at least.

Lawrence is trending on Twitter after news came out that five people were getting subpoenaed – Duston Stockton, Roger Stone, Alex Jones, Taylor Budowich and Jennifer Lawrence (but not that one).

Our commitment to the American people is to get the full truth about the violent attack on our Capitol on January 6. That includes figuring out who planned and paid for the rallies that led up to the attack. The subpoenas we issued today help us get one step closer to the truth. https://t.co/wuUFEDDigk — Rep. Pete Aguilar (@RepPeteAguilar) November 22, 2021

Of course, the name caused some confusion, but fortunately people managed to figure out that Jennifer Lawrence is not a particularly uncommon name.

Even newsman Keith Olbermann got in on the fun.

Gotta say did not see the @January6thCmte subpoena to Jennifer Lawrence coming but whatever works pic.twitter.com/VntYmSAJaR — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) November 22, 2021

Someone else had a handy idea for avoiding mixups.

Can we refer to her as Not THAT Jennifer Lawrence, please? — Cookie Vargas (@MsCCookieVargas) November 22, 2021

Here’s a picture of both women side by side to help with the confusion.

Actress Jennifer Lawrence is not the accomplice Jennifer Lawrence. pic.twitter.com/LKJK20wYY1 — Rick loves using hashtags, pics, and gifs. (@RickLovesTweets) November 23, 2021

Just making sure:

And to be VERY clear.. it’s not this Jennifer Lawrence: pic.twitter.com/7yUUtqJAhf — Ryan Nobles (@ryanobles) November 22, 2021

Drink up!

pour one out for Jennifer Lawrence's PR team tonight — Sarah Solomon (@sarahsolfails) November 23, 2021

To clear up any lasting confusion, Dustin Stockton and one of the Jennifer Lawrences who didn’t dance her way to an Oscar alongside Bradley Cooper in Silver Linings Playbook rose to right-wing popularity during the period when Trump claimed the election was stolen from him.

They got so much attention that Politico ran a story calling them the Bonnie and Clyde of the MAGA world.

Here’s a taste of the kind of life they were living, far away from the cozy Hollywood Hills where the other Jennifer Lawrence was probably sipping a latte and practicing accents.

For years, Stockton and Lawrence had built a career around that movement — as fundraisers, campaign consultants, rally organizers, schemers; engineering ever-more-outlandish media stunts to serve up to an online audience ever more primed to click on them, raising millions in small-dollar donations that relied on Ethernet connections and outrage, taking advantage of loose electioneering laws to give any kind of advantage to favored candidates.

While the Hollywood Lawrence manages to voice her unfiltered thoughts in a charming way that doesn’t incite violence, her MAGA-loving namesake seems to have more trouble in that department.

“I’m never going to fit into your social norms,” Lawrence said in the Politico story. “I might dress a little more slutty than I should to certain events, or say over-the-top things, or look at someone point blank in the face and say, ‘Wow, you’re kind of a dick,’ if they are being kind of a dick.”

Time will tell if Jennifer Lawrence (the MAGA one) will call anyone on the Jan 6. committee a “dick” for asking questions about her involvement.

The other Jennifer Lawrence, on the other hand, recently appeared on the cover of Vanity Fair.