Jennifer Lopez Says It’s Tough To Make Movies That Aren’t Marvel

Marvel‘s been taking over the cinematic landscape for the past few years. It seems like every couple months, fans are gifted with a new release from the beloved studio and practically every huge star has been attached to at least one superhero project in the MCU. Not to mention that Avengers: Endgame shattered nearly every record on its way to becoming the highest-grossing film of all-time, which is a mark that could presumably be beaten in the not-so-distant future by another installment in the franchise.

All of these reasons and more are why Jennifer Lopez believes that it’s tough to make any movie not based off of a Marvel comic book. Speaking in a recent interview, the actress said:

“First of all, it’s hard to make a movie, period. It has to be a Marvel comic or some crazy franchise thing but the smaller movies about humanity and people and life and struggles, you don’t get that as much unless you do that for nothing and there’s no budget.”

Hopefully the trend will change following the expected success of her new flick Hustlers. After premiering this past weekend in Toronto, the film has been met with critical acclaim. The ambitious project stars Lopez, Constance Wu, Julia Stiles, Keke Palmer, Lili Reinhart, Lizzo and Cardi B.

For those unfamiliar with it, the movie was written and directed by Lorene Scafaria and follows a group of strippers in New York City during the financial crisis of the late 2000s. The women band together to try to rip off their Wall Street clients, who they deem responsible for the economic collapse. Lopez’s performance has been deemed the best of her career thus far and is even giving the musician-turned-actress some Oscar buzz.

If the flick really takes off, then maybe studios will open their eyes and see that there’s a thirst for female-led movies out there on the market. In the meantime, expect no shortage of Marvel outings for the foreseeable future. We aren’t complaining, of course, but it definitely would be nice to see more unique stories from women out there in the mainstream.