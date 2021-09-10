Jeremy Renner And Hailee Steinfeld Feature In New Hawkeye Photo

Marvel has leaked a photo from the set of Hawkeye with Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld.

The actors, as well as the dog playing Lucky the Pizza Dog, are seen at a subway station in the image. Steinfeld, who will portray Hawkeye superfan Kate Bishop, is holding a large bow and Lucky’s leash. Renner, who will reprise his role of Clint Barton, is facing Kate while wearing a backpack.

Photo via Marvel

The Hawkeye series will follow Barton while he portrays Ronin, a ruthless vigilante who kills criminals he believes deserves to die. Barton had taken on the Ronin persona after his family disappeared during the Blip.

Bishop is a young fan of Hawkeye who becomes the protégé of Barton. Renner said the character has “a wonderfully annoying and equally charming manner about her,” while Steinfeld said Bishop is physically talented and smart.

The series is a part of Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), which has already included series such as WandaVision and Loki, as well as films Black Widow and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

The six-episode Hawekeye miniseries is set to premiere on Disney Plus on Nov. 24, 2021.