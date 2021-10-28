Jeremy Renner Called Out This Avenger Star For Stealing Props From The Set

Jeremy Renner disclosed during a recent interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live why he never took anything from the Avenger’s set.

The actor, who’s has portrayed the character Clint Barton/Hawkeye in the Marvel franchise since 2011, made this revelation while promoting his new Disney+ series Hawkeye.

Renner revealed the reason he didn’t grab anything was because production told him not to. He said:

“I never, over the decade or so of doing the Avengers and all that sort of stuff, I never took anything ’cause they asked us not to, and my mom taught me, well… So I never took anything, right?”

Marvel Reveals First Official Hawkeye Poster 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Although Renner didn’t “steal” anything, that didn’t stop him from calling out his fellow Avengers castmates, including Chris Hemsworth, who played Thor in the Marvel films. “All the Avengers took stuff, the dirtbags! They stole something. Thor’s got his hammer.”

He concluded his statement by saying he ultimately took his Hawkeye costume after asking permission from production once filming wrapped. Renner said, “So I finally asked after doing the TV series because I got asked to be the valet guy at my daughter’s school. They need help when you drop off your kid at school, they need an adult … So I said, ‘Fine, if I’m gonna do it, I’m gonna do it dressed as Hawkeye.’ You know, plus it up … So that’s why I have the costume. I don’t know if they’re gonna ask for it back, I probably won’t give it back at this point, but I got it, finally.”

Hawkeye is set to premiere on November 24th on Disney+.