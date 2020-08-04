Jeremy Renner Reportedly Threw A Corona Party, Put His Daughter At Risk

According to an exclusive report published by the Daily Mail, Hawkeye actor Jeremy Renner flew a group of “glamorous women” to his mansion in Reno where he proceeded to throw a “corona party” which put his seven-year-old daughter “at risk” and lowered his chances of winning a custody battle with his former wife.

In the MCU, Renner’s character has been portrayed as a near-perfect family man. Following the events of Avengers: Age of Ultron, Hawkeye withdrew himself from the superhero team to spend time with his wife and kids on their idyllic farm in the American countryside. If DM’s report is to be believed, however, the actor’s real life couldn’t be more different from his fictional one.

The report states that most of the information came from Renner’s ex-wife, Sonni Pacheco, who said he threw a party after inviting several women over while putting their young daughter at risk of catching the virus. DailyMail.com has apparently obtained court documents which state that Renner did indeed host a party amid the pandemic and did so without wearing a mask.

Renner’s ex-wife also accuses him of flying back and forth between his home in Reno and various other locations while stay-at-home orders were put in place whilst bringing along his daughter for the ride. Now, Pacheco is seeking to get custody of their child following the split between them.

Of course, Jeremy Renner isn’t the only one who’s throwing “corona parties.” Numerous college fraternities have been hosting large-scale parties for the purpose of getting and spreading the coronavirus, too, much to the chagrin of both law enforcement and their communities. Recently, New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo reached out to dissuade citizens from having large get-togethers, but unfortunately, his words don’t seem to be doing a whole lot.

As for these allegations against the Hawkeye actor, he’s yet to respond. But should that change, we’ll be sure to let you know.