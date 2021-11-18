Jeremy Renner says Hawkeye’s superpower is being the MCU’s dad

The early reactions to Hawkeye have praised Jeremy Renner’s performance, with the actor’s Clint Barton said to be giving off seriously chaotic dad energy, understandable when the happily married father of two is drawn back into the heroism business against his will.

Having saved the world on numerous occasions during his time as a founding member of the Avengers, Clint has more than earned the right to hang up his bow and arrow, but Hailee Steinfeld’s Kate Bishop has other ideas. A recent promo for the series mocked Hawkeye’s status as the least popular part of the crew, but Renner has outlined that the expert archer does in fact have a superpower during a red carpet interview with Variety.

“If you look at all of Clint’s relationships…it’s been with Wanda and getting her convinced to put her boots on and go be an Avenger, or if it’s with Natasha all through this thing. Now with Hailee it’s that same thing. Maybe he’s just the MCU dad. Maybe that’s his superpower.”

He’s not wrong, with Clint having exuded dad vibes since the very beginning, whether it’s his dynamic with Natasha Romanoff or his general resignation that he didn’t technically sign up to save the world from alien invasions and intergalactic warlords when he first joined S.H.I.E.L.D., but it’s long since become part of the job.

Rumors continue to swirl about the character’s fate once Hawkeye‘s six episodes have drawn to a close, but even if the worst case scenario does unfold, we at least know he’s going out with his reputation as the MCU’s premiere father figure intact.