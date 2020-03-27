Jesse Eisenberg Says He Wants To Play Lex Luthor Forever

Wednesday just gone marked the four year anniversary of the release of Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice. The film drew a divisive response from fans and critics, and the same can be said of its villain. Jesse Eisenberg split fans right down the middle with his take on Lex Luthor, but it seems he had fun bringing the character to life.

In a new interview with The National, Eisenberg reiterated his passion for the role, saying he would love to return to it:

“Oh yeah, are you kidding? I would love it. That’s the coolest role to play. I don’t even know if they know what they’re doing with the movies, but for me it was exhilarating. I would love to play that role forever. I have no knowledge about what they’re doing with it.”

But the actor went on to state he has no idea whether he’ll be allowed to return, explainig:

“You can do anything [with the character] and it’s right. You can be as funny, as dramatic, as crazed, as sensitive [as you want]. The character is open to any interpretation. It’s not a prescribed, acceptable role that the audience feels they have to like or see themselves in, so that’s the kind of freeing role that actors like. Will they let me do it again? I have no idea. But that’s the kind of thing I love.”

When I said his performance was divisive, what I meant to say was that it got universally panned, and with comments like this, it’s not hard to see why. Sorry Jesse, but treating the character with the mindset of “I can do whatever I want with this” probably contributed to the insufferable ADHD-addled man-child we got in the movie. If you want to return to the DC Extended Universe, I advise (in my professional capacity as an acting coach) that you reconsider your approach. Otherwise, expect more Golden Raspberries to come your way.

Of course, Eisenberg actually did return to the part in 2017’s Justice League. Don’t know why I say actually, because if you’ve seen the movie you already know that. I haven’t. Honestly, this paragraph was more for my benefit than yours. Best skip to the next one.

Comic book fans, DC fans, Jesse Eisenberg fans (not all his performances are bad), leave a comment if you’d be up for more of his Luthor. Or not. If there are any comments, I expect them to come under or not. Batman V Superman didn’t unite viewers on many issues, but on Eisenberg’s performance it did – unfortunately for him. Jesse, it’s down to you to make things right. No pressure.