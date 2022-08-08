Jesse Ventura, 1987 ‘Predator’ veteran, praises ‘Prey’ as a ‘great, great film’

The Predator franchise is finally getting back on track thanks to Prey, the latest entry in the storied sci-fi franchise and, if critics and audiences alike are to be believed, far and away the best Predator film since the Arnold Schwarzenegger flick that kicked off the hunt back in 1987.

Reinventing the Predator concept, Prey takes place in the year 1719, almost 300 years before the events of the original Predator. Amber Midthunder stars as protagonist Naru, a member of the Comanche tribe who seeks to become a hunter. When a member of the titular alien race touches down in the Great Plains, subsequently turning the land into its own personal shooting and slashing gallery, Naru steps up, determined to use her wit and resourcefulness to bring her foe to its knees and prove her worth on the hunting ground.

It was a homerun for critics, sitting at a toasty 92 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with many praising the performance of Midthunder, as well as how deftly it utilizes tension and action without ever veering from its imaginative concept. And among the film’s most outspoken fans has turned out to be Jesse Ventura, who starred alongside Schwarzenegger all those years ago when Predator first dropped into cinemas everywhere.

#PreyMovie Great, great, film. @AmberMidthunder you definitely ain't got time to bleed. Welcome to the Predator family. @DannyTRS Thank you for making a such a thoughtful, creative, and wonderful film. — Jesse Ventura (@GovJVentura) August 7, 2022

The actor recently tweeted out his support for the film, giving particular congratulations to Midthunder and director Dan Trachtenberg, both of whom happily responded in kind.

I just… I don’t know how to.. thank you @GovJVentura ! — Amber Midthunder (@AmberMidthunder) August 7, 2022

Im on the floor. Thank you sir! Thanks for watching and so glad you appreciated what we did!! — Dan Trachtenberg (@DannyTRS) August 7, 2022

Whether you’re itching for a Predator sequel that finally gets it right, a curious newcomer drawn in from all the hype, or just simply want to see a good action movie, Prey is available to stream on Disney Plus, Ventura-approved.