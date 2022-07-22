Jessica Chastain is preparing to take on the role of a medical professional on a dangerous mission in the upcoming Netflix film, The Good Nurse.

Chastain will play Amy Loughren, who begins to wonder if she’s working with someone who isn’t respecting the sacred Hippocratic Oath, or the Nightingale Pledge that physicians and nurses take before starting their journey through healthcare. If the idea of investigating someone you work with for murder isn’t scary enough, Netflix says the story is based upon actual events — and that’s just a bit unnerving.

First look images shared by Netflix show Chastain’s Loughren looking determined but tired, strong but flustered, and painstakingly nervous.

Jessica Chastain sniffs out trouble in first look at thriller 'The Good Nurse' 1 of 6

Click to skip









Click to zoom

The synopsis for The Good Nurse is:

“Suspicious that her colleague is responsible for a series of mysterious patient deaths, a nurse risks her own life to uncover the truth in this gripping thriller based on true events.”

If you’re unaware of the true story of Charles Cullen, now is the time for a deep dive before Netflix releases the film. Without giving too much away, Cullen is suspected of murdering up to 400 patients over several years and hospitals as a nurse. Cullen would eventually admit to almost 30 murders, but that’s nowhere near the suspected number of lives he took.

Alongside Chastain, Eddie Redmayne, Noah Emmerich, Nnamdi Asomugha, Malik Yoba, Kim Dickens, and Alix West Lefler will also star in The Good Nurse. No official release date has been set, but we’ll keep you updated.