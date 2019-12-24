Jessica Jones’ Next MCU Appearance Has Reportedly Been Revealed

Ever since Netflix coincidentally canceled all of their Marvel-related shows at around the same time the finishing touches were being put on Disney’s acquisition of Fox, speculation has run rampant about what the future holds for Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist and the Punisher.

While it seems as though the two members of Heroes For Hire will be getting rebooted with new actors playing Luke Cage and Danny Rand, the remaining three characters are reportedly being developed for the MCU with the original actors in mind. Jon Bernthal has been talking about the Punisher in virtually every interview he does these days, while rumors indicate that Charlie Cox is all-but-guaranteed to return as Matt Murdock, perhaps even as Peter Parker’s lawyer in the third Spider-Man outing.

That leaves Krysten Ritter’s Jessica Jones, and the actress has been repeatedly linked with reprising her role as head of Alias Investigations, this time under Kevin Feige’s purview. Of course, bringing in the Defenders surely means that the movie they’ll debut in will be set in and around New York and now, we may know which one Jessica will appear in first.

According to our sources – the same ones who said Marvel was eyeing Daniel Radcliffe for Moon Knight and that a She-Hulk series is in development for Disney Plus – Jessica Jones will show up alongside a huge number of other heroes in Captain Marvel 2. The Brie Larson-starring sequel is said to be pitched internally as a smaller version of Captain America: Civil War, with lots of different MCU heroes involved, presumably in some kind of large-scale battle against the Skrulls.

Daredevil is also set to appear, although the two Defenders will likely be relegated to minor roles, or perhaps even cameos to remind fans that they’re back. In any case, Captain Marvel 2 doesn’t even have a release date announced yet – meaning things can always change as development progress – and despite Larson being back in training for the follow-up, it isn’t expected to arrive until 2023 at the earliest. As of right now, though, this is definitely the plan and once we learn more about when it’ll be with us and how the two aforementioned Defenders factor into things, we’ll be sure to let you know.