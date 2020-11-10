Jim Carrey Fans Demanding New Ace Ventura Movie After SNL Skit

Beloved actor and comedian Jim Carrey has been portraying now President-elect Joe Biden on Saturday Night Live throughout the current season, and though many find his impersonation downright hilarious, others have found it a little excessive and not at all an accurate representation of the politician.

But Carrey’s most recent skit as Biden – wherein he gives a victory speech following winning the election – featured a hilarious callback to one of the actor’s most popular roles, Ace Ventura, who he played in both Ace Ventura: Pet Detective and the equally funny sequel Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls. While delivering the speech, the actor used one of the character’s catchphrases to great effect, which served as a reminder to nostalgic fans of just how much they miss him.

Needless to say, the internet is eating it up, and now people are demanding that Carrey reprise his part as the goofy pet detective for a third film. But while there’ve been whispers that such a thing could be on the cards, nothing’s been confirmed yet. That doesn’t mean it’ll never happen, just that we’re still waiting on the official announcement to arrive. In the meantime, you can see below for a sample of what folks are saying on Twitter…

Jim Carrey. GOAT. Also, I need Ace Ventura 3 to become real. #SNL https://t.co/zC9vE1jkjM — Marco Solis Martinez (@Jedi_Marcos) November 8, 2020

In the years following the second film, Ace Ventura as a character showed up in an animated television series that aired three seasons on CBS, but it didn’t feature Carrey’s voice. Meanwhile, an abysmal movie called Ace Ventura 3: Jr. Pet Detective released in 2009 starring Josh Flitter as the son of the famous animal lover, but it’s best we just forget that ever happened.

Let’s all hope Jim Carrey someday decides to give Ace Ventura one more shot. In the meantime, we’ll revel in the fact that we at least managed to get a perfectly-suited callback on SNL to help us remember the glory days of comedy.