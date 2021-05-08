Jim Carrey Gives Brand New Car To Sonic The Hedgehog 2 Crew Member

Shooting on Sonic the Hedgehog 2 kicked off in the middle of March, with the video game icon looking to sprint back onto the big screen in exactly eleven months when Jeff Fowler’s sequel arrives on April 8th, 2022. We’ve seen some set photos already, but plot specifics are being kept firmly under wraps for now, as are any new additions to the cast for that matter.

Based on the post-credits scene of the first film, though, we know that Jim Carrey’s Robotnik will be back to devour some scenery in much more video game-accurate form this time around, but the funnyman is far from a megalomaniacal villain when the cameras aren’t rolling. In fact, he even organized and hosted a raffle for the cast and crew, and one of the camera operators ended up driving away from the Vancouver set in a brand new $40,000 Chevy Blazer RS, courtesy of Mr. Carrey.

That’s a hell of a gesture from the actor, but The Mask star has a long history of being incredibly generous and has donated millions upon millions of dollars to various charities over the years, so it’s not surprising, either. As far as morale boosters go, raffling off a brand new car has definitely got to be up there, even if the camera operator with the winning ticket is now going to be the envy of his colleagues.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is expected to wrap live-action photography before the end of the month, but at least this time we’re safe in the knowledge that it won’t be delayed so that the title hero can be redesigned from the ground up to avoid giving fans around the world nightmares.