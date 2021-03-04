Jim Carrey Reportedly Looking For Another Big Franchise To Join

Jim Carrey has a very strange relationship with sequels, which is odd for someone who reigned as one of the most popular and consistently bankable movie stars on the planet for a decade.

After a breakout 1994 where he headlined Ace Ventura: Pet Detective, The Mask and Dumb and Dumber in the same year, his next two efforts were both follow-ups. Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls and Batman Forever were major box office success stories, but then he swore off reprising any roles or boarding a pre-existing franchise for close to two decades.

When he did finally end his self-imposed exile for anything with a number after the title, he completely disowned Kick-Ass 2 months before it was released due to its perceived glorification of violence, while Dumb and Dumber To was widely panned by critics, but still made a lot of money. Of course, Carrey is expected to stick around for multiple Sonic the Hedgehog sequels, and if his Robotnik survives the next video game adaptation, it’ll be the first time he’s ever played a character three times.

Not only that, but insider Daniel Richtman is now reporting that the 59 year-old is actively looking to board another major property, after he enjoyed his time cutting loose on Sonic so much. As you may’ve seen, there’ve been regular rumors that he could be in line for a part in the Marvel Cinematic Universe or DCEU, while Richtman has also claimed over the last several months that he’s set to return to virtually every major role of his career. While that’s obviously not going to happen, Jim Carrey turns 60 next year, so perhaps he’s looking to score one last massive paycheck before he ages out of being offered blockbuster projects on a regular basis.