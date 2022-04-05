If Jim Carrey had gotten his way, Dr. Robotnik likely would have boasted a waistline closer to that of his video game counterpart in Sonic The Hedgehog 2. Speaking to Screen Rant in a recent interview, the actor revealed that he felt it essential for audiences to “connect with that Robotnik that people were used to seeing in their video game,” a desire that included making the character more rotund or, as Carrey refers to it, a “round suit”.

Sadly, watching the veteran Hollywood star waddle around in an oval-shaped (you know, like an egg) suit was never meant to be, with faceless suits said to have shot the pitch down before it even reached the concepting stage. “It could happen,” Carrey continues, though even if that were to be the case for a future installment, it could be someone else, not Carrey, gaining 100 extra faux pounds.

In an interview last week, the actor stated he was “fairly serious” about retiring from his craft, though admitted that, were the right script to land on his desk, he’d consider it.

However things pan out, Sonic 2 is guaranteed to get at least one follow-up. Paramount confirmed back in February that a third entry, as well as a standalone series featuring Knuckles the echidna, are all systems go.

Fans can no doubt expect further details concerning the latter to emerge in the months ahead, but for now, all eyes are on the Blue Blur’s next run-in with the eccentric Dr. Robotnik.

Sonic The Hedgehog 2 zooms into theaters April 8.