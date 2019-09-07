Jimmy Fallon Wants Marvel Stars Brie Larson And Chris Evans To Date In Real Life

Ever since Captain Marvel arrived in theaters earlier this year, the fans have been all too happy to suggest potential love interests for the MCU’s most powerful superhero. But while only time will tell if Carol Danvers will ever pair up with Valkyrie, Thor or any of the franchise’s other major players, Jimmy Fallon recently shipped a real life Marvel romance for actress Brie Larson.

On Thursday’s episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the comedian played a game of “Pour It Out” with Kendall Jenner, in which he admitted that he’d like to see Larson dating Captain America himself, Chris Evans. No doubt many an MCU fan has had the same thought, and while we’re not holding our breath on the idea becoming reality, the online fan fiction can’t be too hard to find.

Avengers: Endgame Deleted Scene Stills See Captain Marvel Meet Black Widow 1 of 3

Click to skip



MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Though the two Captains briefly crossed paths in the recent Avengers: Endgame, it seems that Steve Rogers is dropping out of the franchise just as Carol Danvers is getting started. Of course, we can never completely rule out the First Avenger making another appearance somewhere down the line, be it in flashback or an alternate timeline. But with the upcoming Falcon and the Winter Soldier TV show on the way, we can expect a new Captain America to step to the fore.

As for Larson, though Captain Marvel is expected to be one of the core characters of the MCU moving forward, Marvel Studios has yet to officially announce another project for Carol. As it stands, the next time we see Larson’s character on the big screen just might be the inevitable Captain Marvel 2, which looks set to hit theaters in 2022 at the earliest. In the meantime, the MCU’s Phase 4 kicks off with the release of Black Widow on May 1st, 2020.