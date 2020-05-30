Jimmy Kimmel Slams Trump, Asks America To Vote Him Out Amid George Floyd Riots

After the third night of chaotic riots across Minneapolis in the wake George Floyd’s death at the hands of several MPD officers, Jimmy Kimmel has delivered a somber monologue in which he calls out President Trump for instigating more violence.

The tragic murder of George Floyd, an African-American who was apprehended by several MPD officers due to allegedly using a counterfeit $20 bill to buy cigarettes at a local store, has sparked nationwide protests in the United States. While most have held peaceful gatherings to honor Floyd and ask for justice, a lot of people have resorted to violent behavior, burning down buildings and looting stores. The governor of Minnesota has now fully mobilized the National Guard as the death toll rises to 4 people. President Trump, as usual, took to Twitter to address the situation but ended up drawing a lot of criticism when he threatened the protesters, writing:

“These THUGS are dishonoring the memory of George Floyd, and I won’t let that happen. Just spoke to Governor Tim Walz and told him that the Military is with him all the way. Any difficulty and we will assume control but, when the looting starts, the shooting starts. Thank you!”

As you can imagine, this prompted a lot of celebrities and influencers to come forward and bash the President’s response, including John Boyega and singer-songwriter Taylor Swift. As you can see above though, TV host Jimmy Kimmel has also weighed in on the situation in an emotional monologue, calling on people to vote Trump out of office.

“Is this who you want leading us for President?” he asks, posing the question to elderly people who’ve had to bear through racial conflict before.

Kimmel concluded his address by sharing a video from Nashville actor Tyler Merritt which has gone viral. In the monologue, titled “Before You Call The Cops,” he reveals facts about his life, saying he hates the notion “that anyone at all might possibly be afraid” of him.

“I’m a proud man. I’m a proud black man. Does any of this really matter? No. I just wanted you to get to know me better before you call the cops,” Merritt says.

