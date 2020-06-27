Star Trek Is Coming To HBO Max Next Week

The first movie in the Kelvin timeline trilogy of Star Trek has found a new home on HBO Max and will become available for streaming in just a few days.

While Star Trek continues to do well within the TV industry, the future of the franchise on the big screen remains unclear. We know that a fourth movie in the rebooted timeline is still happening, with Chris Pine reprising his role as Captain James T. Kirk. But Spock actor Zachary Quinto has recently revealed that he’s not attached to the project. Additionally, Simon Pegg has repeatedly voiced concern about whether the cast would return to do another movie, maintaining that Paramount’s mishandling of Star Trek Beyond caused the series to lose its momentum. Aside from Noah Hawley’s sequel, though, Quentin Tarantino still wants to direct his own R-rated Star Trek flick, so it seems that the series has strong prospects for the near future.

If you haven’t been able to catch up with the crew of USS Enterprise in the last decade, though, now may be the perfect opportunity to start your marathon of the Kelvin trilogy as the first film will become available to stream on HBO Max on July 1st. The 2009 pic does a good job of introducing cinemagoers and fans to the story’s most iconic characters while also setting up a new universe for filmmakers to explore, with J.J. Abrams utilizing every aspect of his directing chops to reinvigorate the franchise for modern viewers.

The only catch is you’ll have to bounce between streaming services to watch all three films at the moment. Star Trek Into Darkness is currently available on FXNOW, while Star Trek Beyond found a new home on IMDB TV earlier this month.

Tell us, though, are you excited about the upcoming fourth chapter in this alternate version of Star Trek? And if so, what do you expect to see as the continuation of the story? Sound off with your thoughts in the usual place below.