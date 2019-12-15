J.J. Abrams Teases Ahsoka Tano Cameo In Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker

Seeing as it’s the final chapter in the Skywalker saga, fans are going into Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker expecting a few familiar faces from movies past to drop by, just to add to the feeling that it’s wrapping up the whole story. It’s feasible, though, that characters from the wider SW universe could feature, too. Perhaps popular animated faces that folks have been calling out to make a big-screen appearance for ages. Characters like Ahsoka Tano.

While speaking with SoraNews24, director J.J. Abrams was asked who his favorite ever Star Wars character is. The filmmaker responded with Han Solo, but he asked the interviewer the same thing and their’s was Anakin’s Padawan. At this, Abrams gave an exciting but cryptic tease. “Hmmm, Ahsoka, huh?” he said. “Well then you’ll probably want to watch closely during The Rise of Skywalker.”

This comment seems to confirm that there will definitely be something that’ll please Ahsoka fans in Rise, though Abrams’ words are vague enough to leave it open-ended as to whether she actually has a cameo or whether there’s simply some brief easter egg or reference to her. Either way, it should go some way to revealing the character’s future, following where we last saw her in Rebels.

Introduced in The Clone Wars, the Togruta Force user was Anakin Skywalker’s apprentice until she left the Jedi life behind. Surviving Order 66, Ahsoka returned in Rebels to help out the Ghost crew, even doing battle with her former master, now the Sith Lord Darth Vader. The last time we saw her, in a flash-forward set after Return of the Jedi, she was aiding Sabine Wren in locating the missing Ezra Bridger.

How she’ll factor into Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker – if at all – remains to be seen, but we’ll find out more when the film hits theaters next weekend.