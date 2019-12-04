The Sequel Trilogy movies have made some sizeable leaps forward in diversifying the Star Wars franchise, but there’s one major area that they’re sorely lacking in. No SW film to date has featured any openly gay characters. Sure, Donald Glover’s Lando Calrissian was described as pansexual off-screen, but this was hardly demonstrated in Solo. Fans have been hoping, then, that Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will finally make a move towards some LGBTQ+ representation.

And while it hasn’t been outright confirmed as yet, director J.J. Abrams seems to be saying that it’ll happen in a new interview. Variety caught up with the filmmaker and his cast and had it clarified that John Boyega’s Finn and Oscar Isaac’s Poe will not have a romance in TROS, despite the overwhelming support for this coupling. That said, Abrams did appear to promise that there would be some level of representation in the movie.

“It was important to me that people who go to see this movie feel that they’re being represented in the film,” the director commented. When explicitly asked if this means there will be a queer character in Episode IX, he responded: “I will say I’m giving away nothing about what happens in the movie. But I did just say what I just said.”

As ever, Abrams is keeping his cards close to his chest, but it certainly sounds like we can expect at least one character in Rise to be established as LGBTQ. This is good news, but fans are wondering if all it’ll amount to is a brief line or implied moment from a supporting player, much like Avengers: Endgame‘s oft-discussed first gay character in the MCU. Who knows, though, maybe Abrams has something big up his sleeve?

In any case, we’ll find out for sure when Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker arrives in theaters at last on December 20th. Don’t miss it.