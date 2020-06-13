J.K. Rowling Allegedly Refusing To Meet With LBGT Organizations

According to the Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation, also known as GLAAD, J.K. Rowling has refused their request to engage in a dialogue concerning transphobic comments she made on social media last week. Speaking to reporters from Variety, the organization’s head of talent, Anthony Ramos, said they have repeatedly reached out to the author, but have not yet received a response.

Although Rowling has been accused of transphobia before, this current scandal started when the writer responded to a news article arguing governments should put in greater effort to offer COVID-19 care to “people who menstruate.” In her response, Rowling implied there was a word for such people, and that word was “women.”

The writer’s remark did not sit well with her fans, who’ve since pointed out to her that there are many groups of people that do not identify as women, including those who prefer terms such as transgender, non-binary and gender nonconforming, who also menstruate. Rather than offering her apologies though, Rowling proceeded to debate whether biological sex is real or not.

“J.K. Rowling proactively spreads misinformation and has refused conversations with LGBTQ leaders who merely want to have a dialogue and let her know the negative impact that these tweets have,” Ramos said. Unable to reach Rowling directly, GLAAD has since reached out to various organizations that work with the author.

Ever since Rowling’s name became the subject of yet another controversy, affiliates have chosen the opposing side. For instance, Warner Bros., the producers of her ongoing Fantastic Beasts saga, issued a statement of solidarity with the LGBT community. Actors who starred in projects based on her material, meanwhile, such as Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint, also spoke out against J.K. Rowling.

But tell us, what do you make of all this? Feel free to drop a comment down below with your thoughts.