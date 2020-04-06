J.K. Rowling Reveals That She’s Fully Recovered From Coronavirus Symptoms

J.K. Rowling has shared some surprising news that has gained her immense support from her loving fans. In a Twitter post, the Harry Potter author has stated that she has fully recovered from COVID-19 symptoms that she’s been combating for about 2 weeks.

Rowling openly admits that she was never tested for the novel coronavirus, but she does say that she suffered from essentially every symptom of the disease in the past couple of weeks. She cites that her husband, Dr. Neil Murray, advised her to follow the advice given in a video from another doctor at Queens Hospital in the United Kingdom. She shared the video in the post in hopes of spreading the information to others who may need it in the event that they, too, become infected.

Please watch this doc from Queens Hospital explain how to relieve respiratory symptoms. For last 2 weeks I've had all symptoms of C19 (tho haven't been tested) & did this on doc husband's advice. I'm fully recovered & technique helped a lot.https://t.co/xo8AansUvc via @YouTube — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) April 6, 2020

The news is all the more surprising due to the fact that fans had no idea that the famous Harry Potter creator was even dealing with a possible COVID-19 scare. The passionate fanbase has since chimed in with nothing but supportive tweets though and relief that their favorite author is back on her feet.

Not everyone has been so lucky, though. In heartbreaking news just earlier today, we learned that actor Jay Benedict has passed away at the age of 68 due to complications from the virus.

The deadly and rapidly-spreading virus has now infected nearly 1.3 million people globally and killed over 70,000. The pandemic has also resulted in some countries enacting full lockdowns and extreme social distancing measures to help slow down the spread of it. The United States – now the epicenter of the outbreak – has over 335,000 cases and nearly 10,000 deaths, and it hasn’t even hit its peak yet, though most health officials say it will come within the next week or two.

Check out the video J.K. Rowling shared, stay indoors, wash your hands, and stay tuned to this space for more.