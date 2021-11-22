JK Rowling blasts activists for doxxing her, internet claps back

Over recent years, JK Rowling has become a controversial figure over comments she made in 2020 that were deemed offensive by the transgender community. Since then, the Harry Potter author has been the subject of much criticism. Recently, a group of transgender activists arrived at her home in the United Kingdom and posted pictures of them standing in front of it.

Rowling came out and blasted the activists for posting her address online for everybody to see. However, she did not garner too much sympathy online, as many Twitter users pointed to the fact that finding her address wasn’t too difficult to figure out due to her status as one of the most famous people in the world.

JK Rowling was doxxed 20 years ago by the Herald….



Fking TRA's get everywhere eh? pic.twitter.com/jNZT3q6CaE — Joss Prior🌈 * Hated by: Gender-Cranks * 🌈 (@joss_prior) November 22, 2021

jk rowling's house has its own wikipedia page and here she is acting like she's being doxxed over information that is already public, and sending her fans after trans activists. the woman never ceases to disgust.#idontstandwithjkrowling — marion (@itsamemarion) November 22, 2021

How can JK Rowling claim to be doxxed when her house is literally on a public government website as a landmark? pic.twitter.com/sF6yy6uurN — Nosy Negress (@normal_negress) November 22, 2021

One person on Twitter pointed out that it’s not exactly a secret among Rowling’s community where she lives.

You can't doxx JK Rowling. Every second person in Edinburgh proudly points out to you where her massive house is. They print pics of her gates in the tabloids when she gets in trouble with the local council over her hedges. Like, her gaff is the Edinburgh version of Enya's castle pic.twitter.com/0U7PfkXqUY — Dr Panti Bliss-Cabrera (@PantiBliss) November 22, 2021

The fact that she’s called attention to the issue will only likely make more people knowledgeable of where she lives. Rowling identified Holly Stars, Richard Energy, and Georgia Frost as the individuals who took the photos. She also claimed that she’s been the subject of many abusive messages, including death threats.

Stars has deleted her Twitter page but claimed that she also received many abusive messages before taking down the photos, according to the Daily Mail. It appears that this situation has drawn ire from many sides. Stars wasn’t the only one to take her account down⏤Energy and Frost appear to have also deleted their social media pages as well.

Rowling revealed on Twitter that she has involved the police in the matter, so it will be a situation to watch.