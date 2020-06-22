J.K. Simmons Says He’s Already Filmed His Next J. Jonah Jameson Cameo

Whilst appearing on SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Show, actor J.K. Simmons revealed that not only will he be reprising his role as manic news anchor J. Jonah Jameson in an upcoming Marvel film, but he’s already shot his next appearance.

“Well yeah, [I’ll be back as J. Jonah Jameson] that’s the short answer,” Simmons told his host. “There is a future for J. Jonah Jameson after a several-year hiatus. He showed up very briefly for those who were wise enough to stay through the credits of Far from Home… There is one more JJJ appearance in the can, and from what I’m hearing there’s a plan for yet another. So hopefully JJJ will continue now and forever.”

For those of you who aren’t familiar with the character, J. Jonah Jameson – or JJJ, as he’s often referred to in-story – is the editor-in-chief of The Daily Bugle, a fictional Manhattan-based newspaper that covers all things Spider-Man. A comic book regular, the character became a fan-favorite in Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy from the mid-2000s.

Portrayed as an irreverently frank yet hilariously amiable CEO who says what he thinks and doesn’t take two cents from anyone except himself, Simmons’ performance was so well received by fans, the actor and character were henceforth thought of as inseparable. It was presumably for this reason that JJJ was absent from the MCU’s first crack at the friendly neighborhood superhero, Spider-Man: Homecoming.

However, fans were dealt an incredible shock when the character – portrayed by none other than Simmons himself – made a cameo in the final scene of 2019’s Spider-Man: Far From Home. Fiercely defensive of their property, Marvel never settles for leftovers from other studios and as such, fans expected that the company would hire another actor to portray JJJ should he appear.

But, as mentioned above, Simmons’ performance was so iconic that Disney couldn’t possibly have found a suitable replacement for him and now, we know that we haven’t seen the last of J. Jonah Jameson on screen.