J.K. Simmons Says There May Be More Gordon In Justice League Snyder Cut

For a film that received such a frosty reception from all quarters, one man did come out of Justice League with some credit – J.K. Simmons for his performance as Commissioner Gordon. I mean, it’s J.K. Simmons, of course he’s going to emerge with some credit. The guy could’ve been in Movie 43 and his reputation wouldn’t have been diminished.

With Zack Snyder’s Justice League recut now officially greenlit, eyes are turning to which characters could benefit the most from the new, extended version. Could we get more of Simmons’ Gordon? That possibility was put to him in a new interview with Jake Hamilton, and here’s what the actor had to say on it:

“I did talk to Zack. Yeah. He had to get everybody’s permission to even do that. By everybody, I mean the cast. We chatted a couple times. I don’t know there is going to be significantly more Commissioner Gordon. There is a little bit more that we shot that wasn’t in the first cut there. So I don’t know. I’m anxiously awaiting as all the fans are.”

Anyone who had been hoping for a treasure trove of new Commissioner Gordon material will be a bit disappointed to hear that, but there is some promise to be had. Simmons is involved with the project, and unused footage of his character does exist. Furthermore, he sounds as passionate as anyone about getting the best version of the film out there. However his role changes, one imagines it’ll be for the better.

Of course, Simmons joined what now looks like a very prestigious line of actors to have played the role. Gary Oldman did so sublimely in Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight trilogy, a trilogy that looks to have redefined how studios approach the character. And for next year’s reboot The Batman, James Bond star Jeffrey Wright will lend his chops to the part.

Excited for the Snyder Cut? Lend us your thoughts on the possibility of a bulkier role for J.K. Simmons’ Commissioner Gordon. More Simmons in Justice League can only be a good thing, right? Unless the unused footage was unused for a reason, that is.