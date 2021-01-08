J.K. Simmons Reportedly Returning For Multiple MCU Movies

Now that we know the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Spider-Man 3 hinges on the introduction of the multiverse into the world inhabited by Tom Holland’s Peter Parker, let’s hope there’s a scene where the existence of J.K. Simmons‘ J. Jonah Jameson is explained or justified, or else the logic could begin to unravel.

It was great to see the newspaper magnate return to the big screen, and he was even given a 21st Century update as the host of an online news show seeing as print media is unfortunately a struggling industry. However, ever since Jamie Foxx’s Electro was confirmed for Spider-Man 3 and pretty much everyone else has been linked with a role, there are several big questions that need to be answered.

After all, if Simmons is playing the same character, then technically he’s already traveled the multiverse seeing as Tobey Maguire is widely expected to appear in Jon Watts’ threequel. Also, Jameson was intentionally left out of The Amazing Spider-Man movies, so maybe Simmons’ mustachioed news magnate is an all-powerful being who visited all three timelines.

The additions of Maguire and Garfield would indicate that each multiverse has a Spider-Man who looks and acts completely different as well, but yet Jonah Jameson is exactly the same apart from having a bald head. Maybe we’re reading too much into this, but it provides food for thought nonetheless.

In any case, the Academy Award winning actor has admitted that he’s more than happy to stick around for a while longer, and insider Daniel Richtman now claims that J.K. Simmons signed a multi-picture contract to appear in multiple Spider-Man movies as well as further entries in both the MCU and SPUMC. Of course, the 65 year-old would have had to sign two different deals with both Marvel Studios and Sony for that to happen, but in theory, he could easily show up for brief cameos across the two shared mythologies.