Joe Manganiello’s Deathstroke Will Reportedly Return In The Flash Movie

If you’d forgotten that Joe Manganiello’s Deathstroke was even part of the DCEU then that’s okay, because Warner Bros. would prefer it if you didn’t remember. After appearing in Justice League‘s post-credits scene, big things seemed to be in the character’s future after he was named as the villain of Ben Affleck’s take on The Batman, and was also set for a solo movie to be directed by The Raid’s Gareth Evans.

Of course, the critical and commercial disappointment that greeted Justice League’s theatrical release and Affleck’s subsequent retirement as the Dark Knight saw many of these plans abandoned, but now that the Snyder Cut has finally become a reality after a two and a half year campaign, it appears that all bets are off regarding the next chapter in the DCEU.

As well as the rumors that Warner Bros.’ owners AT&T want Affleck to return to the fold in order to make his version of The Batman, which would also lead to Manganiello suiting back up as Deathstroke, we’ve now heard from our sources that the master assassin could potentially make an appearance in The Flash, should the long-delayed solo outing for Barry Allen finally escape from development hell and get in front of cameras.

According to our intel – which comes from the same sources who told us Viola Davis was returning for The Suicide Squad and a Justice League Dark show is coming to HBO Max – the Scarlet Speedster’s movie is still set to use elements of the Flashpoint storyline in its plot. And apparently, one of the alternate timelines we see will involve Slade Wilson looking for his daughter.

In the comics, Rose Wilson is the result of a brief affair and Slade had no idea that she even existed until she was a teenager, but it isn’t clear just yet how that could potentially tie into The Flash. Regardless, Joe Mangianello deserved better than having his entire tenure as the fan favorite character amount to mere seconds in screentime, and if they can find an organic way to fit Deathstroke into the story, then the actor would no doubt jump at the chance to return.