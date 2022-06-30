Joe Russo teases a ‘very different’ ‘Extraction’ sequel

If Avengers: Endgame is anything to go by, then it’s safe to say that any sequel involving the Russo brothers is in the safest hands possible. This makes any and all news about Extraction 2 — the sequel to the Joe Russo-written Netflix film Extraction — all the more exciting, given that the film is a few months deep into post-production now.

Released in 2020, Extraction follows the plight of Tyler Rake, played by MCU veteran Chris Hemsworth, a black ops operative who is betrayed during his mission to rescue the kidnapped son of an Indian drug lord, causing a whole new wealth of problems on top of the ones he already had.

It quickly became Netflix’s most-viewed movie at the time of its release, reaching the screens of almost one billion different households. And now, with the sequel on the horizon, screenplay writer Joe Russo is all too happy to tell us what we can expect from the next adventure of Tyler Rake.

In an interview with Collider, Russo teased how much different Extraction 2 will be from its predecessor, and how the creative process involving a sequel includes figuring out how the two films can breathe on their own.

It’s great. It’s very different from ‘Extraction 1’, which we like. It’s its own movie in that regard. It has a different color schematic. It’s set in a different part of the world. It has a different pace, a different tone than the first one. And that, to us, is an interesting way to approach serializing a story, is that it’s more surprising and unexpected, and you’re not going to get the exact same movie that you got the last time out.

We have yet to catch wind of a release date for Extraction 2, but seeing as filming wrapped up in early April, we don’t imagine we’ll be waiting much longer for that reveal.