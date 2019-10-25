Joel Kinnaman Says The Suicide Squad Is Like A Comedy

Suicide Squad isn’t the most popular DCEU movie ever, but hopes are high that James Gunn is going to provide a superior sequel. In production now, The Suicide Squad looks to be something of a soft reboot of the franchise, with many new stars brought on board to fill out the ranks of Task Force X. That said, a handful of actors from the original movie are back, too. Joel Kinnaman, who plays Rick Flag, is among them, but how does he compare Gunn’s follow-up to the first film?

While appearing on Variety’s The Big Ticket podcast, the star touched on how much he’s enjoying being part of the sequel, explaining that it feels like he’s in a comedy movie. When asked about working with Gunn, he said:

“He’s an incredible guy. He’s written a fantastic script. It’s so funny… I feel like I’m shooting my first comedy. There are a lot of really funny people there. It’s like a learning experience. I’m around a lot of incredible funny people.”

This isn’t surprising to hear, as a heavy use of humor is one of the signatures of Gunn’s filmmaking style. What made his Guardians of the Galaxy movies for Marvel so successful, though, was how he weaved a lot of emotion and heart into the proceedings as well. Kinnaman’s comments seem to suggest TSS will mostly lean into the comedic side of things though, so maybe we shouldn’t expect something along the lines of Yondu’s sacrifice in Gunn’s DC debut.

In any case, Kinnaman will be joined in The Suicide Squad by three other cast members from the David Ayer flick. Jai Courtney is back as Captain Boomerang, Viola Davis is returning as Amanda Waller and, of course, Margot Robbie is once again playing Harley Quinn, fresh off her role in Birds of Prey. Gunn has warned that no one is safe in his film, though, so expect some shocking demises along with the laughs.