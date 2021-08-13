Joey King’s Adorable New Teen Rom-Com Is Dominating Netflix

There’s nothing quite like settling in with some popcorn to enjoy a lovely romantic comedy on Netflix — especially in current stressful times. On top of that, there’s nothing quite like seeing an epic romantic story come to its conclusion. Fortunately, the final movie in a major trilogy just released on Netflix featuring Joey King has it all.

The Kissing Booth 3 edged out major films like Vivo and Aftermath to reach the very top of the streaming rankings just one day after its release. Fans who have seen The Kissing Booth and The Kissing Booth 2 are trying to catch up on this latest entry but stats show that many are going back to watch the older films as well so they can see the movie all their friends are talking about.

The movie has Elle (played by Joey King) spending her last summer at the beach house before she goes off to college. When she’s accepted to two different schools, she has to decide if she’ll go to Harvard with her boyfriend Noah or to Berkley with her closest friend.

Despite its massive popularity, The Kissing Booth 3 currently has a terrible 11% rating on Rotten Tomatoes which is baffling considering just how many people are obviously enjoying the film. Whether it’s highly rated or not, it seems certain that Netflix has a hit on its hands.