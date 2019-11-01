John Boyega Says Darth Vader’s The Most Powerful Jedi

Depending on who you ask, the Star Wars universe is filled with the most powerful Jedis in the galaxy.

Well, I guess that only makes sense because, technically, there aren’t any other galaxies that host Jedis. What I mean is that the debate is rampant over which lightsaber-wielding character is the most dominant. And now, one of the series’ stars has thrown his two cents into the mix: John Boyega.

Responding (via Twitter) to an article from Comic Book Resources that claimed a Rise of Skywalker prequel proved Rey is a better Jedi than both Anakin and Luke Skywalker, the 27-year-old actor came to the older man’s defense.

You can check out his tweet down below:

I’m sorry guys but Anakin slapping all of us in a pit of lava. Including Kylo 😂😂😂 https://t.co/DpzMDJ7Evj — John Boyega (@JohnBoyega) October 30, 2019

To be fair, you could very easily argue that Anakin never reached his full power potential as a Jedi Master, unlike Luke or Rey. But even in his early days, he stood out from his peers. The wise Qui-Gon Jinn (Liam Neeson) recognized his place within the prophecy and fought for his place amongst the Jedi Order; and after Qui-Gon was killed by Darth Maul, Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor, who would be my pick) stepped in and helped complete his training.

With that said, if the scale is the same for Jedi as it is for Siths, Boyega might actually be onto something. As everybody and their brother knows by now, Anakin fell victim to the Dark Side, eventually becoming and dominating the galaxy as Darth Vader.

Soon enough, however, we’ll be on our way to a new chapter in the Star Wars saga as Boyega and company are set to bring to a close this decades-spanning story later this year in The Rise of Skywalker.