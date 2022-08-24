John Boyega explains why he’s excited for ‘Attack the Block’ 2

Before his role as Finn in Star Wars, John Boyega was fighting off aliens in the British sci-fi horror Attack the Block. Now, with Attack the Block 2 on the way, the actor can’t help but be excited about returning to the big screen as gang leader Moses.

In an interview with ScreenRant, the star shared that writer and director Joe Cornish is currently “in the lab, cooking it up, ” and revealed why he’s hyped up for the upcoming sequel.

“There’s more of them, know what I mean? But we’re very excited. Joe’s in the lab, cooking it up. I’m excited. I tend to not be the sequel person, like, “I want to do a sequel!” or whatever. But with this character, I want to see him. I want to see where he’s at for the past few years. So, we’re working now.”

It’s been over a decade since Attack the Block was released, marking Boyega’s big screen debut. The comedy horror has gained a cult following over the years, while receiving critical praise for its story, cast, and humor, although it failed to score big at the box office.

Since then, Boyega has become a household name, joining the acclaimed Star Wars franchise as stormtrooper Finn. The 30 year-old will next be seen as former Marine Corps veteran Brian Brown-Easley in the thriller drama Breaking, alongside the late Michael K. Williams and Nicole Beharie.

He will also appear in the upcoming epic The Woman King, fronted by Viola Davis, and Netflix’s They Cloned Tyrone opposite Jamie Foxx and Teyonah Parris. Boyega has made some serious leaps since 2011’s Attack the Block, but fans of the original will be happy to know he’s got high hopes for a sequel set years later.