The Star Wars Sequel Trilogy has given life to a range of “ships” – couples that fans want to get together before the closing credits of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. There’s Rey and Finn, Rey and Kylo Ren, Finn and Rose and perhaps the most passionately-supported of them all: Finn and Poe AKA FinnPoe. And their most passionate supporter has always been Finn himself, John Boyega.

The star’s latest tease about the former stormtrooper and the Resistance pilot comes from an interview with MTV News. When asked which relationship has the longest staying power, of course Boyega chose FinnPoe. As evidence, he explained that we’ve seen a lot of them together in the past two movies and promised that they’ve gotten even closer in the period since The Last Jedi.

.@JohnBoyega thinks Finn and Poe have what it takes to make it last after '#StarWars: Rise of Skywalker.' He talked to us about their bond between the 8th and 9th episodes, and if there are any changes to come in the saga's conclusion #D23Expo pic.twitter.com/UQobFmObzx — MTV NEWS (@MTVNEWS) August 29, 2019

New Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker Photos Tease Rey's Dark Turn 1 of 12

Click to skip





















MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Obviously, Boyega isn’t specifically talking about a romantic relationship here and he doesn’t confirm that anything will develop between the pair in Episode IX. But could it? Both Boyega and Oscar Isaac have both spoken on the topic in the past and have voiced their openness to the notion. Star Wars introducing a gay couple would be a huge and welcome step for the franchise, but we’ll have to see where their friendship goes when the movie hits this Christmas.

What we do know is that, in contrast to the previous two films, the gang will be all together for a chunk of the runtime this time around. The trailers have suggested that Rey, Finn, Poe, Chewie, Threepio and BB-8 journey to Endor to revisit the ruins of the Death Star, where it seems a specter from the past will be waiting for them. Hint: it’s totally Emperor Palpatine.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker finally arrives in theaters on December 20th.