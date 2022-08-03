One of the breakout stars of the Star Wars sequel trilogy John Boyega has addressed his potential future working for another Disney brand as rumors around his involvement in the Marvel Cinematic Universe continue.

After making his big screen debut in the excellent and cult classic English alien invasion film Attack the Block, Boyega went on to play the much-loved character of Finn in the Star Wars galaxy. Uniting on-screen with Daisy Ridley and Oscar Isaac, fans have been wondering if Boyega could follow Isaac into the ever-expanding Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Boyega is aware of all the rumors, and discussed them with Men’s Health, although his answer may not be the one that the diehard fans have been hoping for. Boyega told the outlet it’s “not in the vision” for his career, and has far more grand ideas for what his future could hold. Beyond that, he even slighted the MCU, saying he’d rather devote his time to films that come with “new, fresh ideas.”

“That’s not in the vision for me now, I want to do nuanced things… I want to donate my services to original indie films that come with new, fresh ideas, because I know it’s real hard to top Iron Man in that universe.”

Boyega’s agent Femi Oguns also spoke of the actor’s desire to “disrupt the system” in Hollywood, with the London-born actor refusing roles that paint Black people in a poor light, and steering away from “stereotypical” roles.



“For John, it was never about trying to fit into the box. He wants to be the outline of the box. For John, it’s all about accountability. He doesn’t want to be defined by any stereotypical roles.”

There had been speculation of Boyega playing a role in The Marvels in 2021, but unless this is yet another elaborate Marvel actor double bluff a la Andrew Garfield, it looks like we won’t see him become a dual-franchise star.