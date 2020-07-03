John Boyega Reveals His Plans For Using His Infinity Gauntlet

Random Disney crossover 737 is what I’m calling this one. Yeah, real original.

John Boyega is best known for his performance in the Star Wars Sequel Trilogy, where he played Stormtrooper-turned-rebeltrooper FN 218-7 (Finn). But it turns out he’s also a fan of Disney’s other major money-spinner – Marvel. Or more specifically, The Avengers.

In an Instagram post uploaded this week, Boyega revealed that he owns an Infinity Gauntlet, whose powers were properly introduced in Avengers: Infinity War. Is it an actual prop from the movies, though? Or just a replica? And could it perhaps be real? OK, probably not that last one.

In any case, you can check out his post below:

In his caption, the actor appeared to allude to frustration about being stuck at home due to the pandemic (a frustration we all share), saying:

The space stone allows the user to make portals from one side of the universe to the other. I’m using it to go to Jamaica! Keeping it local. I’m done with this s**t!

If only the Gauntlet would allow us to do that. Being able to open up a portal to Jamaica (or indeed anywhere) is a power we’d all crave. Imagine not having to go through the rigmarole of airport check-ins? I’m convinced that time comes to a stand-still in departure lounges. Skipping 18 hour flights wouldn’t be bad, either.

However, having the great travel time-saver attached to a universe destroyer, well, that’s not a great idea. Can you imagine booking an AMEX weekend in Santa Monica only to find it came with an ICBM? Not to mention if the Gauntlet were real, a weapon of mass destruction to supersede all weapons of mass destruction would be loose in the world.

Anyway, one hopes we won’t be relying on any Infinity War Infinity Gauntlets to transport us for much longer. If you’ve got any sentiments of your own though, you’re welcome to share them in the comments section. I’ve got just one thing left to say. John, please don’t put it on.