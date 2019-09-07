John Boyega Addresses Dark Rey In Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker

The second trailer for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker closed on a shocking shot – Rey, clad in a Sith-like black robe and wielding a double-sided red lightsaber. This surely only pointed to one thing: that she’s about to turn to the Dark Side. Obviously, fans are desperate to know the true meaning behind this clip and now, John Boyega has cleared the mystery up by revealing all in a new interview. Or at least, that’s what we were hoping he would do.

In the latest episode of The Star Wars Show, the hosts caught up with the stars of Episode IX at D23 and asked them about the Dark Rey scene. Daisy Ridley herself remained tight-lipped as when the interviewer said they thought the shot was “absolutely amazing,” all Ridley said was “so did I.” Boyega had slightly more to say, however, though he still attempted to sweep the matter under the rug, shrugging it off as just a new look Rey tries on in the movie.

“I think we don’t need to do any theories about it. It’s just a wardrobe change…She liked it.”

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Gallery 1 of 14

Click to skip

























MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Boyega’s obviously joking here, but there might be something to not treating the Dark Rey mystery as that big of a deal. It’d be a pretty bold twist for Rey to pull an Anakin and end the Sequel Trilogy on the Dark Side, after all, so this shot in the trailer is no doubt put there to bait us. The most likely scenario is that this is some kind of Force vision or mirage, similar to the time Luke saw himself in Vader’s helmet on Dagobah in The Empire Strikes Back.

The official Star Wars website has possibly even revealed that this is the case, with a write-up of the trailer describing Dark Rey as a “vision.” Perhaps tellingly, this description was soon edited to remove the curious word choice.

In any case, we’ll find out the truth when Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker finally hits cinemas on December 20th.