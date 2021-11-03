John Boyega’s Star Wars Criticisms Compared To Robert Pattinson’s Twilight Shade

Star Wars actor John Boyega recently mentioned Robert Pattinson as a way of comparing and contrasting his own remarks about the franchise from a galaxy far, far away.

Boyega’s character Finn was one of the more compelling aspects of 2015’s Star Wars: The Force Awakens, following a character who defects against the evil First Order after being instructed to kill civilians as part of a mission. The idea that a Stormtrooper — normally an anonymous soldier used essentially as cannon fodder — could become a conscientious objector to war is certainly an intriguing one. And the arc of someone going from being an ally of an evil galactic regime to denouncing them and joining the side of good is something we hadn’t seen in the franchise since Darth Vader himself threw Darth Sidious down a seemingly bottomless shaft at the end of Return of the Jedi.

However, the series woefully underutilized the character of Finn in the subsequent sequels, The Last Jedi and The Rise of Skywalker, becoming increasingly relegated to the sidelines as the films correspondingly become more divisive and less critically acclaimed with each installment.

John Boyega Is James Bond In Awesome New Fan Art 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

It’s no wonder that Boyega has publicly criticized the franchise for its more schlocky and uneven impulses over the years. However, as GameRant reports, Boyega said he received a ton of vitriol from those remarks, despite another Hollywood star’s similar public criticism of a franchise he’s a part of — Robert Pattinson bashing the Twilight films — receiving almost no backlash.

“I was kind of surprised that people were so like, ‘Bloody hell… [that Boyega was speaking out].’ I love Robert Pattinson but he gets to talk s*** about his films, why can’t I?” Boyega said in a recent interview.

This all comes after Boyega expressed how frustrated he was at the flagrant racism he faced from the public after being cast in the franchise, before The Force Awakens was even released to theaters, including an absurd boycott campaign stemming essentially from people being against there being a Black Stormtrooper.

“I’m the only cast member who had their own unique experience of that franchise based on their race,” he told GQ back in Sept. 2020.

What did you think about the Star Wars prequels? Is Boyega justified in being critical of the films? Leave it in the comments below.