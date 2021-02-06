John Carpenter Says Halloween Kills Is The Ultimate Slasher

2018’s Halloween raised the bar for slasher sequels, but this year’s Halloween Kills sounds as if it’s going to be something truly special. Michael Myers is back (again) to menace Jamie Lee Curtis’ Laurie Strode and this time, things are set to get more extreme than they ever have before. The surviving cast of the 2018 film is returning, David Gordon Green is in the director’s chair, and horror master John Carpenter is on board to provide another epic and chilling synth score.

Postponed a year due to COVID-19, Halloween Kills has been in the can for a while, so Carpenter has seen the completed version, and he hyped it up in the best possible way in a new interview with EW, saying:

“It’s brilliant. It’s the ultimate slasher. I mean, there’s nothing more than this one. Wow! Man.”

This ties in with his previous comments, as Carpenter spoke about the movie soon after he completed work on it in summer 2020 and couldn’t have been more effusive, stating:

“The movie is something else. It’s fun, intense and brutal, a slasher movie times one hundred, big time. It’s huge. I’ve never seen anything like this: the kill count!”

Bring it on! I mean, if a movie titled Halloween Kills wasn’t one of the most violent, terrifying and nightmarish experiences thrown up onto a big screen, then I’d be very disappointed. Stories like this also make me a little glad that they’ve delayed the pic in order to give it at least a chance of a wide theatrical release. While nobody can guarantee that COVID-19 will have disappeared by October, it’d be fantastic to see this as part of a vocal, receptive audience screaming along at all the right points.

My only reservation is that if they’ve gone in this hard on Halloween Kills, how can they possibly top themselves in 2022’s Halloween Ends? Is Michael aiming to bring about the end of the entire human race? One thing’s for sure, no matter how much the killer is shot, stabbed, burned, exploded and dismembered, it’s safe to say he’ll always be back for more.

Halloween Kills will hit theaters on October 15th, 2021.