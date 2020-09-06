John Cena Teases Playing Spider-Man Villain Sandman In The MCU

John Cena is entering the comic book movie world next year, as he’s playing Peacemaker in The Suicide Squad. But could he be, at least interested in, swapping DC for Marvel in the near future? The former WWE star seems to be teasing just that with his latest Instagram post, with which he appears to be making it known that he would like to play Spider-Man villain Sandman in the MCU.

Earlier this week, concept artist Jackson Caspersz created an amazing piece portraying Cena as Flint Marko, which has caused fan interest in getting him cast as the granular goon to skyrocket. Clearly, this hasn’t missed the man himself, either, as this Saturday, Cena shared a pic of Sandman battling Spidey from the comics to his Instagram page. He didn’t give any kind of caption or comment for the image, though, leaving fans to come to their own conclusions.

Of course, Sandman was previously brought to life by Thomas Haden Church in Spider-Man 3. Sam Raimi’s take on the character was much more sympathetic and tragic, though, which made him one of the strongest parts of the threequel. And we did kind of get a loose adaptation of the character in Spider-Man: Far From Home, as Mysterio’s fake Elementals were inspired by Sandman, Hydro-Man, Molten Man and Cyclone.

Still, fans would love to see a proper version of Marko in the MCU, and there’s no one better than John Cena to play him. He did just work with James Gunn on TSS, after all, so the Guardians of the Galaxy director may be able to put in a good word for him with Marvel. Could we perhaps get a cameo from the actor in Spider-Man 3? Crazier things have happened (see: J.K. Simmons’ cameo in FFH).