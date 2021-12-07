John Cho keeping his fingers crossed for ‘Harold & Kumar 4’

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings stars Simu Liu and Awkwafina recently named slacker comedy series Harold & Kumar as being a huge influence and inspiration on their careers, which only reinforces the enduring popularity of John Cho and Kal Penn’s bickering odd couple.

Even though it’s been ten years since A Very Harold and Kumar Christmas, fans still haven’t given hope on a fourth installment, and neither have the stars. Earlier this year, Penn revealed that he’d love to see the duo go to outer space on their next adventure, which is definitely something we could get behind.

Should a fourth film ever happen then we’ll be finding the pair at a very different place in their lives once more, especially when Cho somehow turns 50 years old next summer, if you can believe that. Answering fan questions for GQ in a recent profile, Cowboy Bebop‘s leading man admits that he’s keeping his fingers crossed for more Harold & Kumar.

“I gotta say, that this is a really stupid answer but we used to have a lot of political jokes and race jokes, and I don’t know what the movie can do now. I don’t know how to navigate that. We’re giving it some thought, but it is like a much more complicated endeavor than it was five years ago. But I’d like to. I really like everyone and I like the characters. Fingers crossed.”

Looking at how Warner Bros. have placed several legacy sequels into development for HBO Max including Evil Dead Rise and Lethal Weapon 5, you’d have to think there’s somebody at the studio willing to take a chance on Harold & Kumar 4, when there’s plenty of pent-up demand for it.